Whole Foods Employee Assaults, Drags Person Outside Darien Store, Police Say

A Whole Foods employee in Connecticut has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a person outside the store.

Whole Foods employee Eric Brand, age 42, is accused of assaulting a person outside a Darien store on Ledge Road in July 2023.
Michael Mashburn
The Fairfield County incident happened in July 2023 in Darien, at the Whole Foods store located on Ledge Road.

According to Darien Police, the victim met 42-year-old Eric Brand in the store’s parking lot on Sunday, July 2, and asked him for money.

The two got into an argument that turned physical, police said. That’s when Brand allegedly assaulted the victim and then dragged them along the ground.

Nobody else was involved in the incident and there were no reports of injuries.

Police did not elaborate on the nature of their relationship, but the arrest report categorizes the alleged assault as a domestic violence incident.

Brand, a resident of the Bronx, was arrested on an open warrant Tuesday, Sept. 19, and charged with third-degree assault.

It was not immediately clear if he is still employed by Whole Foods.

