Video Surveillance Nabs 6 Teens Burglarizing Darien Home Under Construction, Police Say

The incident took place in Darien around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police, officers responded to a Middlesex Road residence on a report of an active residential burglary/trespassing incident.

The 3-11 shift received a report that “six teens” could be seen remotely on video surveillance trespassing or possibly burglarizing a residence that was under construction, Skoumbros said.

Officers arrived to find that the individuals were still inside the residence. After seeing officers, two of the individuals ran from the property, which initiated two separate foot pursuits. The two were apprehended by the officers after a short distance, Skoumbros said.

Four additional teens were located and detained on the scene by officers.

One of the individuals apprehended had what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband, which was later determined to be a BB gun.

The six involved were between the ages of 14 and 17 years old, Skoumbros said.

All six had charges ranging from interfering, criminal trespass, and carrying a firearm without a permit, police said.

The juveniles were released to their parents at Police Headquarters and their names are not being released due to their ages.

