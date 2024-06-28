Peter Welsh, of Middlesex County in Marlborough, Massachusetts, was arrested on Wednesday, June 19, at the Tokeneke Beach Club in Darien.

According to Sgt. Mauricio Vigil of the Darien Police, officers were called to the club on a report of a possible unruly, intoxicated man.

Officers identified the individual as Welsh, who exhibited signs of intoxication and had a small laceration on his arm, Vigil said.

Following a series of field sobriety tests, Welsh was arrested for DWI. Chemical analysis revealed a blood-alcohol level of 0.2211 for the first result and 0.2018 for the second result.

Welsh was processed at the Darien Police Department and released on bond.

