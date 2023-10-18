Trio Nabbed After Breaking Into Cars At Darien Country Club, Providing Fake IDs: Police

The arrests stemmed from an incident on Friday, Oct. 13 just before 1:30 p.m., when authorities responded to the Darien Country Club at 300 Mansfield Ave. for a reported car burglary.

According to Darien Police Sergeant Dan Skoumbros, the person who reported the incident said that two men and one woman had looked through several vehicles in the parking lot before leaving in a car, which they then provided officers with a description of.

An officer then quickly found a vehicle matching this description and pulled it over on Mansfield Avenue near Royle Road. Police found three people matching the complainant's description inside the car.

This trio was also later seen in surveillance video entering unlocked vehicles and pulling on car door handles in the country club's lot, Skoumbros said.

All three suspects were arrested after the two men allegedly provided the officer with fraudulent identifications during the traffic stop. They were identified as:

New York City resident Rodrigo Aguilera, age 51;

Queens resident Juan Ibarra-Roa, age 35;

Queens resident Myriam Mejia-Salinas, age 37.

The trio were all charged with third-degree burglary from a motor vehicle and third-degree conspiracy to burglary. Additionally, Aguilera and Ibarra-Roa were both charged with first-degree forgery, and Roa was charged as a fugitive from justice.

Aguilera was later released on a $100,000 bond, while Mejia-Salinas was held on a $100,000 bond. Ibarra-Roa was held on a $500,000 bond.

The investigation into the break-ins is still ongoing, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

