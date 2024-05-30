A Few Clouds 63°

SHARE

Woman Nabbed For Darien DUI At Twice Legal Limit, Cops Say

A Fairfield County woman has been nabbed for alleged driving under the influence at twice the legal limit after she was spotted by police driving at a high rate of speed.

Bridget Jacabacci

Bridget Jacabacci

 Photo Credit: Darien Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Darien around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, eastbound on Post Road.

According to Lt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police, the officer stopped the vehicle on Post Road near the Norwalk border. 

While speaking with the driver, Bridget Jacabacci, age 39, of Stratford, the officer detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath, Skoumbros said.

Skoumbros said Jacabacci was put through standardized field sobriety tests, which she did not perform to standard. While at headquarters, Jacabacci submitted to breathalyzer testing, which measured her BAC as more than twice the legal limit. 

She was processed for DUI and traveling unreasonably fast and was released on a $50 bond. 

Jacabacci is due in court on Thursday, June 13. 

to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE