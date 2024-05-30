Woman Nabbed For Darien DUI At Twice Legal Limit, Cops Say

The incident occurred in Darien around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, eastbound on Post Road.

According to Lt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police, the officer stopped the vehicle on Post Road near the Norwalk border.

While speaking with the driver, Bridget Jacabacci, age 39, of Stratford, the officer detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath, Skoumbros said.

Skoumbros said Jacabacci was put through standardized field sobriety tests, which she did not perform to standard. While at headquarters, Jacabacci submitted to breathalyzer testing, which measured her BAC as more than twice the legal limit.

She was processed for DUI and traveling unreasonably fast and was released on a $50 bond.

Jacabacci is due in court on Thursday, June 13.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.