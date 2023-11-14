Partly Cloudy 51°

SHARE

Stamford Man Nailed For DUI In Darien Crash, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was charged with DUI and failure to drive in the proper lane after crashing his vehicle into a telephone pole.

<p>Armando Romero </p>

Armando Romero

Photo Credit: Darien Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Armando Romero, age 60, of Stamford, was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 12 following the crash in the area of 140 Ledge Road in Darien.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police, officers arriving on the scene found a vehicle turned over upside down in the roadway and a telephone pole knocked over causing power lines to hang in the roadway. 

Officers made contact with Romero and while speaking with him smelled alcohol, Skoumbros said.

Romero submitted to a standard field sobriety test which he failed, Skoumbros said. While at police headquarters, Romero was given a breathalyzer test that measured his alcohol level at 0.16 percent, or twice the legal limit. 

Romero was processed and was released on 10 percent of his $100 bond. 

He is due to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 27. 

to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE