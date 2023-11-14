Stamford Man Nailed For DUI In Darien Crash, Police Say

Armando Romero, age 60, of Stamford, was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 12 following the crash in the area of 140 Ledge Road in Darien.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police, officers arriving on the scene found a vehicle turned over upside down in the roadway and a telephone pole knocked over causing power lines to hang in the roadway.

Officers made contact with Romero and while speaking with him smelled alcohol, Skoumbros said.

Romero submitted to a standard field sobriety test which he failed, Skoumbros said. While at police headquarters, Romero was given a breathalyzer test that measured his alcohol level at 0.16 percent, or twice the legal limit.

Romero was processed and was released on 10 percent of his $100 bond.

He is due to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 27.

