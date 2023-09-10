Partly Cloudy 77°

Sleeping Driver In Darien Charged With DUI, Police Say

A 30-year-old man who was allegedly found sleeping behind the wheel of his car in Fairfield County has been charged with driving under the influence.

Alexander Ramos-Sanchez
Alexander Ramos-Sanchez Photo Credit: Darien Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Westchester County resident Alexander Ramos-Sanchez, of Harrison, was arrested in Darien on Saturday, Sept. 2. 

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police, officers responded to the area of Dew Lane on a report of a suspicious motor vehicle. The caller reported seeing the driver of a vehicle asleep behind the wheel. 

Officers found Ramos-Sanchez stopped on Mansfield Avenue and smelled alcohol, Skoumbros said.

He submitted to a series of standardized field sobriety tests, which he failed, police said.

Ramos-Sanchez refused to take a breathalyzer test, Skoumbros added.

He was charged with driving under the influence and released on bond.

