Man Asleep At Green Light In Darien Charged With DUI, Police Say

Herman Cole III, age 31, of Shelton, was charged on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the intersection of Hoyt Street and Camp Avenue in Darien.

Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police said an officer spotted Cole's car sitting at a green light for multiple cycles.

When the officer approached the car she found Cole asleep and woke him up, Skoumbros said.

Skoumbros said that while speaking with Cole, the officer reported smelling alcohol coming from his breath. In addition, when asked if he had any weapons, Cole said he had a handgun under the driver's seat.

Cole was administered standardized field sobriety tests, which he did not perform to standard, Skoumbros added.

He was charged with:

DUI

Carrying a firearm while under the influence

Failure to obey traffic control signal

Cole was released after posting 10 percent of a $250 bond.

