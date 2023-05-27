Shark Attack Update: Details Emerge On Darien Woman Who Lost Part Of Leg In Caribbean

The 22-year-old was snorkeling near a resort around 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 24 in the Turks and Caicos Islands when the rare attack happened, authorities said.

The Turks and Caicos Islands Police Department told Daily Voice it did not know what type of shark was involved in the incident.

The woman has now been identified as a resident of the town of Darien in Fairfield County.

On Saturday, May 27, the Turks and Caicos Sun reported she is a recent graduate of Yale University in New Haven.

After being rushed to a rushed on the islands, the woman was later airlifted to a hospital in Miami, according to ABC-TV affiliate WTNH News 8 in New Haven, which reported that she has been texting with friends from the hospital.

Turks and Caicos is a British territory in the West Indies made up of dozens of coral islands. It's located about 160 miles north of the Dominican Republic. (See the image above.)

