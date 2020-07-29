Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Loses $500 In Puppy Scam, Darien Police Say

Zak Failla
A woman in Fairfield County lost hundreds of dollars in a puppy scam attempting to purchase a pomeranian.
A woman in Fairfield County lost hundreds of dollars in a puppy scam attempting to purchase a pomeranian. Photo Credit: Flickr

It’s truly not the dog days of summer for one Fairfield County woman.

A woman in Darien was dogged out of hundreds of dollars after being bilked in a puppy scheme over social media.

Police said that on Thursday, July 23, a woman contacted a purported dog breeder about purchasing a Pomeranian puppy, which would be shipped from West Virginia, for $500.

The woman transferred the money via a cash transfer app, and was later contacted for more payments due to increased expenses incurred by the sender. The woman was provided a tracking number, which later turned out to be phony.

According to police, when the woman told the party that she would not be sending any more money, communication abruptly ceased, and no dog was ever shipped or received.

