Woman Caught With Mail Stolen From Nine Houses In Darien, Police Say

A wanted Fairfield County woman is in custody after being busted with drugs, paraphernalia, stolen mail, and packages taken from at least nine homes, police said.

In Darien, police officers on patrol in the area of Intervale Road checked on the well-being of a 37-year-old woman who was walking by herself at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Monday, May 30.

According to a spokesperson from the Darien Police Department, while checking on the woman, the officer was told that she had gotten into an argument on the phone and was unsure where her car was parked, stating that a friend had borrowed it.

Police said that the woman identified herself as “Vanessa Ferraro,” and when prompted to provide an ID, the woman became evasive and searched through her bag, at which point the officer noticed that there was a piece of mail with a man’s name on it.

“The officer also noticed multiple pieces of mail and packages, none of which belonged to her,” the spokesperson noted. “Ferraro told officers her friend had her vehicle yesterday and must have stolen the items and that she just grabbed the bag when she left the car.”

Ferraro was promptly placed under arrest, and at Darien Police Headquarters, it was determined that the woman used her sister’s name during questioning and that her real name was Loren Ferraro, a Bridgeport resident.

Officers were able to locate Ferraro’s vehicle, police said, which had multiple stolen packages and mail inside, as well as 15 bags of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Further investigation determined that the stolen mail had been taken from nine homes in Darien, and that Ferraro was wanted on a court-issued warrant for failing to appear from a previous incident in Greenwich.

Ferraro was arrested and charged with:

Burglary;

Possession of drug paraphernalia;

Criminal impersonation;

Larceny;

Failure to appear in court;

Interfering with an officer.

She was held in lieu of a $150,000 bond and scheduled to make a court appearance on Friday, June 3.

