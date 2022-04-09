Wanted Stolen Car Suspect In Darien Apprehended, Police Say

A wanted man in Fairfield County has been apprehended after allegedly stealing a car from an area home that was later recovered in Northern Westchester, authorities announced.

In Darien, the police department received a report of a vehicle stolen from a Contentment Island Road residence on Sunday, Feb. 6 that was later located in North Salem.

Police noted that the car was unlocked with the keys inside at the time it was stolen.

The investigation led police to identify Bridgeport resident Mekai Darden, age 21, as a suspect, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.

On Thursday, March 31, the Bridgeport Police Department notified investigators in Darien that Darden had been taken into custody there on the warrant, and he was transported back to town, where he was charged with first-degree larceny.

Darden was held in lieu of a $100,000 bond and scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.