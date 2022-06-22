Unlicensed Employee In Darien Charged With Larceny After Crashing Work Van

A Connecticut man has been charged with allegedly stealing a Ford Transit work van in Fairfield County and crashing it.

Hartford County Reginald Wilson, age 74, of Rocky Hill, was arrested on Thursday, June 16, after Darien Police responded to a motor vehicle crash.

The incident began when an employee working on the scene stated that a co-worker, identified as Wilson, stole keys from the work van and drove off with the 2021 Ford Transit van without his knowledge, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police.

The employee told officers that Wilson did not have permission to drive any company vehicle nor did he have a license, Skoumbros said.

The owner of the van stated that he received a call from a patron at Rory’s restaurant who reported the driver of the company van “appeared to be operating under the influence," police said.

While officers were still at the residence, Norwalk Police responded to a motor vehicle accident involving the stolen van. There were no injuries reported during the accident, police said.

Darien officers responded to the scene in Norwalk and placed Wilson under arrest.

Wilson was charged with larceny and criminal damage to a motor vehicle, police said.

He was held on a $5,000 bond and is due in court on Monday, June 27.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.