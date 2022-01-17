Two Killed After Wrong-Way, Head-On I-95 Crash, CT State Police Say

Police are investigating a double-fatal, head-on overnight crash on a stretch of I-95.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 in New Haven County in the Town of Guilford.

Connecticut State Police say a 2018 Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound between exits 56 and 57 and a 2011 Toyota Highlander SE was traveling southbound on I-95 north, the wrong way on the highway, in between those exits.

The two Highlanders then collided into each other head-on and came to rest in the left travel lane of the highway, police said.

The driver of the 2018 Highlander, Jose Diaz, age 35, of Providence, Rhode Island, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries he sustained in the collision, said police.

The operator of the 2011 Highlander SE was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

State Police identified him as Klever Cordova, age 46, of Guilford.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The incident remains active and is currently under investigation, state police said.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Trooper Roland at Troop F, 860-399-2150.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

