Two Behind Bars After Drugs, Loaded Handgun Found During Traffic Stop, Darien Police Say

A man and a woman stopped by police for driving over the middle lane ended up in cuffs after drugs and a loaded handgun were allegedly found in the vehicle.

The incident took place in Fairfield County around 12:45 a.m., Monday, May 18, when a Darien Police Officer on patrol spotted a blue Mitsubishi Mirage traveling west on Post Road, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

A short time later the officer spotted the vehicle again pulling out of Rings End Road, turning east on Post Road.

The officer followed the vehicle and observed it cross the center lane marker into the westbound lane and stopped the vehicle, Palmieri said.

As the officer made contact with the driver, later identified as Kevin Alvarez, 21, of Bridgeport, he detected a strong odor of marijuana and allegedly saw two cases containing alcoholic beverages in the back seat of the vehicle, police said.

Another open beer was spotted in the cup holder of the center console, Palmieri said.

Alvarez was unable to produce a driver’s license, and a DMV check showed that his license was suspended. The officer then asked the passenger, identified as Disy Median, 23, of Stamford, if she had a driver’s license, which she did not.

Both Alvarez and Medina were removed from the vehicle. Officers began an inventory of the vehicle prior to it being towed from the roadway.

Located under the driver’s seat police allegedly found a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun. In the rear seat officers located a backpack allegedly containing various narcotics and additional 9mm bullets, Palmieri said.

The narcotics would later be positively tested as 12.46 grams of cocaine, 31 ecstasy pills, 52 Xanax bars of varying colors, 6.3 grams of methamphetamine, and 20.03 grams of marijuana.

The drugs and gun seized. Darien Police Department

Also in the backpack was a scale and a large number of small baggies.

In Medina’s purse officers located 2 Xanax bars and a small amount of marijuana, police said.

A wallet with $1,984 in cash was located in the driver’s door pocket.

Alvarez was given standardized field sobriety testing, which he failed to complete to standard, Palmieri said.

Both Alvarez and Medina were placed under arrest and transported to headquarters. Alvarez admitted to consuming alcohol and narcotics earlier but refused to submit to a urine test.

Medina was charged with:

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of controlled substance

Failure to keep narcotics in the original container

Alvarez was charged with:

Operation of a drug factory

Sale of narcotics

Sale of a controlled substance

Possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence

Possession of weapons in a motor vehicle

Failure to keep narcotics in the original container

Operating an MV under the influence

Operating with an MV with a suspended license/registration

Failure to drive right

Medina was held on a $50,000 bond, while Alvarez was held on a $150,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.