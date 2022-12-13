Contact Us
Darien Daily Voice serves Darien, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Nabbed In Stolen Car With Girl, 13, At Fairfield County Mall, Police Say
Police & Fire

Suspect Wanted For Stealing Packages From Front Porch In Darien

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police in Darien received a report of an individual stealing packages off of a resident's front porch.
Police in Darien received a report of an individual stealing packages off of a resident's front porch. Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

With the holiday season in full swing, it's also a big time for delivery thefts. 

Police in Fairfield County received a report of an individual stealing packages off of a resident's front porch.

Officers responded to a home on Great Hill Road in Darien at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after receiving a report that packages were stolen off of the front porch, the Darien Police Department said.

The complainant told police that she heard her dog barking near the front window at 4:30 p.m. and saw an individual trying to pick up packages that were delivered, according to the report.

She banged on the front window, and the suspect ran to a waiting vehicle, police said.

The complainant reviewed her Ring camera and saw that the suspect first approached the front porch with a  large bag and loaded packages in the bag before walking to the vehicle, police reported.

Authorities said he then returned to the porch and ran away when the dog started to bark.

to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.