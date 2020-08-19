Suspect Nabbed In Connection To Gunshots Fired From Moving Vehicle Incident In Darien

Police have announced an arrest in connection to an incident in which shots were fired from a moving vehicle in Darien.

That incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 1 on West Avenue when numerous gunshots were fired, possibly at another vehicle.

Through investigative efforts of the Darien Police Department Detective Bureau, a suspect was quickly identified.

An arrest warrant was applied for and granted by a judge of the Stamford Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, the suspect, Frantz Maignan, 34, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody by the Stratford Police Department and turned over to the Darien Police Department.

Maignan, who has a criminal history, was charged with the following crimes:

Criminal use of a firearm (one count)

Criminal possession of a firearm (one count)

Unlawful discharge of a firearm (seven counts)

Reckless endangerment (one count)

He is being held on a court-set bond of $150,000 and is due to be presented in Stamford Superior Court on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.