Stop For Traffic Infractions Leads To DUI Charge For Man In Darien, Police Say

A 23-year-old man was charged after police said he drove in Fairfield County with a BAC more than two times the legal limit.

An officer saw a vehicle drive past a stop sign without stopping at the intersection of Old Kings Highway South and Locust Road in Darien at about 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, according to the Darien Police Department.

Police then saw the vehicle make an improper turn onto Locust Hill Road, authorities said.

The officer stopped the vehicle on Settlers Trail and found that the driver, identified as Reid Blomquist, of Norwalk, exhibited signs of impairment, police said.

Authorities said Blomquist was given field sobriety tests and did not perform them to standard.

At headquarters, he submitted to breathalyzer testing which measured his BAC at .1986 at 12:36 a.m., police said.

Police said Blomquist was charged with:

Operating under the influence

Making an improper turn

A stop sign-related charge

He was released on 10 percent of his $500 bond and is set to appear in court on Tuesday, July 12, police said.

