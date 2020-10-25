Stamford Man Charged With DUI After Crashing Into Metal Posts At Cemetery In Darien, Police Say

A Stamford man was allegedly drunk after putting down most of a 12-pack and crashing into multiple metal posts inside a Darien cemetery, police said.

Officers from the Darien Police Department responded to St. John’s Cemetery on Hoyt Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, where there was a reported one-car crash.

Upon arrival, officers said that they found a Honda Civic off the roadway, approximately five feet from the pavement with its front bumper missing.

When prompted by officers, the driver, Ulloa Diaz, 23, stated that he had struck a sign off the roadway when he looked down while driving. Investigators later confirmed that he had struck five metal posts on the edge of the cemetery property before finally coming to a rest.

The bumper had fallen off during the crash and was located between two headstones at the cemetery, at which point Diaz admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel.

Diaz was transported to Stamford Hospital for treatment, and before being towed, investigators found an open 12-pack of beer in the car, with only five bottles remaining. At the hospital, it was determined that Diaz’s blood alcohol content was .14 percent, nearly double the legal limit.

A warrant was issued for Diaz’s arrest following his release from the hospital, and he turned himself in at Darien Police Headquarters on Thursday, Oct. 15. Diaz was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and cited for failure to drive in his proper lane.

Diaz, 23, was released on a $100 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 16.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.