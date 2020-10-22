Stamford Man Accused Of Threatening Victim In Darien, Police Say

A 25-year-old man was arrested after being recorded repeatedly making death threats that were deemed legitimate in Fairfield County, police said.

The Darien Police Department received a complaint on Sunday, Oct. 4 from a local resident who had gotten into a verbal argument with Stamford resident Sean Brown inside an area apartment.

Police said that Brown repeatedly stated that he wanted his victim dead, prompting his victims to begin recording Brown, as the threats were deemed potentially legitimate.

According to police, the pair later drove to a Stamford residence, where the threats continued.

After reporting the threats to both the Darien and Stamford Police Department, a warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest, which was executed by police in Stamford, who arrested him on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at his West North Street home.

Brown was transported to Darien Police Headquarters, where he was charged with second-degree threatening. Brown was released on a $1,000 bond and scheduled to appear back in court later this month to respond to the charges.

