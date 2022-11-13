Man Wanted On Court-Issued Warrant Apprehended Outside Of Darien Home

A 54-year-old man who was wanted on a court-issued warrant was apprehended outside of a residence in Fairfield County.

Officers in Darien responded to a report of an unwanted individual outside of a home on Libby Lane at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Darien Police Department reported on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Police located Robert Connolly, of Stamford, and found that he had a warrant for a first-degree failure to appear charge stemming from an incident involving Connecticut State Police, authorities said.

Police said Connolly was processed for the charge and held on a court-issued $25,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 16, police said.

