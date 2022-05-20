Man Nabbed In Vehicle Stolen Out Of JFK Airport In Darien, Police Say

A man was charged with larceny after he was found behind the wheel of an alleged stolen vehicle in Fairfield County.

The incident took place in Darien around 1:40 a.m. on Friday, May 13.

Troy Bentinck, age 18, of Brooklyn, was arrested after a Darien officer spotted a vehicle secluded behind Fisherman’s Net located on Old Kings Highway, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police.

While checking the vehicle the officer found Bentinck reclined in the driver's seat, Skoumbros said.

Bentinck told the officer that he was just looking for a place to rest. A check of the vehicle's license plate showed that the vehicle was reported stolen from Avis Car Rental out of JFK Airport in Queens, Skoumbros added.

Bentinck was transported to headquarters where he was charged with larceny and held on a $100,000 bond.

