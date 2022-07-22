Man Found Snoring In Vehicle On Side Of Road In Darien Charged With DUI, Police Say

A Fairfield County man is accused of driving under the influence after police reported finding him snoring inside of a vehicle that was left in drive on the side of the road.

Officers responded to a report of an erratic driver in the area of Glenvale Road and Christie Hill Road in Darien at about 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, according to the Darien Police Department.

Police found the vehicle on the side of Christie Hill Road, with a driver inside who appeared to be asleep, the report said.

An officer reported that 60-year-old David Sabrowski, of Darien, was snoring and the vehicle was left in drive, police said.

Authorities said the officer put the vehicle in park and woke Sabrowski up.

Police reported that Sabrowski showed signs of intoxication, and he was given field sobriety tests, which he didn't perform to standard.

Authorities said Sabrowski was found in possession of papers that later tested positive for heroin.

A breathalyzer test measured his BAC at 0.00 at 10:25 p.m., and he refused to take a urine test, police said.

He was charged with operating under the influence and possession of narcotics, according to the report.

Sabrowski was released on 10 percent of his $250 bond and he is due to appear in court on Friday, July 22, police reported.

