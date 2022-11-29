Man Fell Asleep In Car After Driving Under Influence, Crashing In Darien, Police Say

A man was charged with operating under the influence after police said he was found sleeping in a car after a crash in Fairfield County.

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in Darien in the area of Post Road and Bishops Gate Road at about 1:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, the Darien Police Department reported.

The driver, identified as 57-year-old Daniel Carranza, of Stamford, had his eyes closed and appeared to be sleeping, police said.

The vehicle sustained severe front-end damage and fluids were leaking from it, authorities reported.

Police said Carranza was unable to unlock the vehicle for police and continued to fall asleep.

The fire department ultimately gained access to the car, according to the report.

An officer smelled alcohol while speaking to Carranza, and Carranza was given field sobriety tests, police reported.

He did not perform the tests to standard and refused breathalyzer testing, authorities said.

After Carranza was processed for the operating under the influence charge, he was released on 10 percent of his $250 bond and is set to appear in court on Thursday, Dec. 8, police said.

