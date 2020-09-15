Man Charged With Violating Protective Order, Assault, Strangulation, Darien Police Say

A Fairfield County man was arrested twice within a week for allegedly strangling his victim before repeatedly violating a court-issued protective order, police said.

Officers from the Darien Police Department responded to a Greenwood Avenue home on Wednesday, Sept. 9, where there was a report of a domestic dispute that turned physical.

Police said that upon arrival, the officers were met in the front yard by Darien resident Ardian Ramaj and his victim, at which point Ramaj said the two had been involved in a verbal altercation in which his victim tore his shirt.

Ramaj alleged that he pushed his female victim in response in self-defense, possibly in the neck.

According to police, it was determined that the two were in an argument, during which, Ramaj put both hands around his victim’s neck and began to squeeze, prompting his victim to rip the shirt in self-defense, which Ramaj later admitted was accurate.

Ramaj, 35, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and strangulation and returned to court the following day on Thursday, Sept. 10, when an order of protection was issued before he was released.

Days later, on Saturday, Sept. 12, officers responded to the same Greenwood Avenue home, where there was a reported violation of an active protective order.

The investigation determined that Ramaj was outside the residence of his victim banging on the door.

When speaking to Ramaj at the scene, he stated that he was dropping off food at the residence, despite the order which forbade him from having contact with his victim in any way, police said.

When asked if he was aware of the protective order, Ramaj said that he was, according to police.

Further investigation determined that Ramaj had done the same thing the night before, though his victim didn’t call the police.

The victim also provided officers with 64 messages that Ramaj had sent her after the order was put in place, police said.

Ramaj was arrested again and charged with 66 counts of violation of a protective order. He’s currently being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear back in court at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.