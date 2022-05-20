Man Caught After Stealing ID Of Woman At Darien Verizon Store, Police Say

A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges in Connecticut after allegedly stealing his victim’s ID at a Verizon Wireless store in Fairfield County and using it to make fraudulent eBay orders and Venmo transactions, police announced.

In Darien, an investigation was launched in September 2020 after a woman reported that her identity had been stolen after she visited the Verizon store to upgrade her iPhone.

A spokesperson for the Darien Police Department said that while she was at the store, she was instructed to write down her account ID and password to allow an employee to transfer data from her current phone to her upgraded phone.

The woman left the store, police said, and when she returned, her phone was being worked on by a different employee, later identified as Litchfield County resident Joselito Rotger, of Watertown.

It is alleged that Rotger then asked the woman to log back into her phone as he was having trouble getting in when she returned to the store to pick up her new iPhone.

A day after Rotger accessed her phone the woman reported to police in Darien that she had five fraudulent eBay orders totaling $1,124.68, and further investigation found that there were also two fraudulent Venmo transactions made.

Investigators said that the woman was able to provide eBay shipping information and phone numbers that were used in the transactions, which led police to identify Rotger as a suspect.

On Thursday, May 12, officers from the Darien Police Department served an active arrest warrant for Rotger and he was taken into custody.

Rotger was charged with:

Identity theft;

Larceny;

Illegal use of a payment card.

Rotger was processed on the charges and released on a $25,000 bond, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 24.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.