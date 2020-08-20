Investigation Underway After Monument At Darien Police Department Is Vandalized

Darien Police Chief Donald Anderson called the vandalization of a monument honoring the line of duty deaths of two town police officers "cowardly and malicious."

The stone memorial, which sits outside of police headquarters at 25 Hecker Ave., was discovered on Tuesday, Aug. 18 defaced with what police said are "wax 'paintballs.'" In a Wednesday, Aug. 19 press release, Anderson implored the public to share any information regarding the vandals.

"This act is completely abhorrent and defies any sense of reasonable or lawful conduct," said Anderson. "The department is fully aware of the ongoing protests around the country concerning various monuments and statues.

"The defacing of this memorial, erected to honor and remember officers who gave their lives in service to the Town of Darien, is shocking to the conscience and completely deplorable."

Officer William E. Bowman, whose name and date of death are engraved on the monument, was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic on Post Road on Nov. 18, 1927.

"Officer Kenneth E. Bateman Jr., whose name is engraved on the right side of the monument, was shot on May 31, 1981 while investigating an activated burglar alarm at a local fast food restaurant at approximately 3 a.m.; the investigation into his death is reportedly ongoing.

Anyone with relevant information can be submitted via phone to the Darien Police Department Detective Division at (203) 662-5330, by texting the keyword "darientips" to "CRIMES" (274637) or at www.tipsubmit.com.

