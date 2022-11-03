Driver Found To Have Active Warrant During Traffic Stop In Darien, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was found to have an active court-issued warrant during a traffic stop last week, police reported.

An officer saw a vehicle traveling west on Post Road in Darien without a front license plate at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Darien Police Department said.

Police said the driver, identified as 41-year-old Gerardo Prisco-Garcia, of Norwalk, was found to have a warrant related to an incident out of Norwalk.

He was processed for a charge of second-degree failure to appear and released on 10 percent of his $15,000 bond, authorities reported.

Prisco-Garcia is due in court on Friday, Nov. 4, police said.

