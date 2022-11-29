Contact Us
Darien Man Charged With Violating Restraining Order, Released On $25K Bond, Police Say

James Farrell
James Farrell Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A 44-year-old Fairfield County man was charged after police reported that he violated a restraining order.

A victim spoke to an officer at the Darien Police Headquarters to report that James Farrell, of Darien, had violated a restraining order in place, the Darien Police Department announced on Monday, Nov. 29.

Police said evidence was provided showing that Farrell violated the order.

He was contacted on Monday, Nov. 21, processed for a charge of criminal violation of a restraining order, and released on $25,000 bond, authorities said. 

Police said Farrell was due in court on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

