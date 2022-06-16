Aggressive I-95 Driver Approached Victim With Bat In Darien, Police Say

A Fairfield County man is facing charges after police said he drove aggressively behind a victim's vehicle and then approached them with a bat.

Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in a parking lot on Ledge Road in Darien at about 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, according to the Darien Police Department.

The victim told officers that while driving on I-95 northbound, the passenger saw 26-year-old Edwin Flores, of Norwalk, following directly behind their vehicle, police said.

They said Flores engaged in aggressive driving maneuvers, so the victim exited the highway at Exit 10, authorities said.

The victim reported that when the two vehicles entered a parking lot, Flores exited his vehicle holding a bat and approached the victim's vehicle, police said.

The victim then drove toward the parking lot of the Darien Public Works building, where Flores approached their vehicle again, and the victim called out to a town employee, asking them to call 911, police reported.

Flores left the scene before officers arrived, and he later was contacted by police and issued a written promise to appear in court on a breach of peace charge.

Police said his court date was set for Monday, June 13.

