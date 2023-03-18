61-Year-Old Nabbed For Attempting To Steal Moped At Darien Train Station, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been charged with criminal attempt to larceny after allegedly attempting to steal a moped at the Noroton Heights Train Station.

George Lopez, age 61, of Bridgeport was arrested on Tuesday, March 7 by Darien Police for the incident which took place on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Lopez's arrest comes after a commuter told Darien Police that when he returned to the Noroton Heights Train Station he noticed his moped had been vandalized and the chain lock had appeared to be cut in half, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police.

A review of the video surveillance cameras shows Lopez tampering with the victim's moped. A Darien detective reviewing the incident was able to identify the suspect as Lopez, as he was familiar with Lopez for similar incidents in previous years, Skoumbros said.

Lopez was charged with criminal attempt at larceny and criminal mischief and held on a $50,000 bond.

