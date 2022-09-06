18-Year-Old Drove Drunk, Crashed Vehicle In Darien, Police Report

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after police said he drove drunk in Fairfield County and lost control of his vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Scofield Farm Road in Darien at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Darien Police Department reported on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The driver, identified as Sebastian Urrea, of Westport, told police he was lost and when he tried to make a U-turn, he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility box, police reported.

An officer reported smelling an alcoholic beverage while talking to Urrea, authorities said.

Police said Urrea was given field sobriety tests, which he didn't perform to standard.

At 12:41 a.m., Urrea submitted a breathalyzer test, which failed to register a BAC level, police said.

A second test measured his BAC at 0.13 at 1:08 a.m., according to the report.

Police also reported finding eight ounces of marijuana in Urrea's vehicle.

Police said Urrea was charged with:

Operating under the influence

Failure to drive right

Operating a motor vehicle on cell phone

Possession of alcohol by a minor

Possession of more than five ounces of marijuana

He was released on a $500 bond and is set to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 9, authorities said.

