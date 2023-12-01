Pickpocket Thief Working Darien Trader Joe's, Police Say

The first incident took place at the Darien Trader Joe's store at 436 Post Road when the victim told police she went to pay for her groceries her wallet was missing from her purse, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police.

She was later notified by her credit card company that someone had attempted to use the card at Target in Stamford.

The second incident took place at the same grocery store on Sunday, Nov. 25 when another woman was missing her wallet when she went to pay for her groceries, Skoumbros said.

The thief also attempted to use one of her cards at the Apple store in Norwalk.

An investigation is ongoing.

