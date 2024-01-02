Pantsless Man Runs Into Traffic After Sexually Assaulting Woman In Darien: Police

The Fairfield County foot chase happened on Sunday, Dec. 31 in the town of Darien, according to Darien Police.

Just after 12:15 p.m., authorities found 33-year-old Adonnus Elliott walking south on Noroton Avenue near Heights Road. He was completely naked from the waist down.

He allegedly spoke irrationally with officers before he turned around and ran off, heading south towards the overpass near Interstate 95.

Elliott, a Norwalk resident, attempted to climb up the chainlink fence over I-95 and failed; when he tried to do it again, police allegedly used a Taser on him twice.

According to police, Elliott then began running in and out of traffic, yelling, “Shoot me,” until he was finally caught by police and placed under arrest.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and police went to the Darien home where he had been staying.

The woman at the home reported that Elliott had showed up to her house the night before “dusted” (a slang term for someone high off cocaine). She also told officers she had kicked him out because he sexually assaulted her.

Elliott was charged with:

Disorderly conduct;

Sexual assault; and

Breach of peace.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 2

