Suspect Nabbed In Darien Strangulation Case

Adonnus Elliot, age 33, of Norwalk was arrested on a warrant at Stamford Superior Court on Tuesday, March 5 for the incident that occurred in Darien in October 2023.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police, Elliot allegedly choked the victim with a wooden back scratcher, which was broken and shown to officers.

The victim reported that Elliot pressed the back scratcher into their neck until they almost lost consciousness, Skoumbros said.

An officer determined after further investigation there was enough probable cause to charge Elliott.

He was charged with strangulation and assault and held on a $25,000 which he could not post.

