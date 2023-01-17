Fatal Crash: SUV Slams Into Metal Beam On I-95 In Darien

A Connecticut man was killed in Darien in a single-car crash on I-95.

The crash took place around 5 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, in the area of Exit 12 on I-95.

According to the Connecticut State Police, when troopers arrived on the scene they found a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze under the metal beam guard rail on the right shoulder.

A preliminary investigation determined that the SUV was traveling northbound in the right lane when for unknown reasons, it veered off the roadway and struck the end of the metal beam guard rail in the right shoulder, state police said.

The driver, identified as Juan Galo Lliquin-Guisnan, age 40, of New Haven was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The front-seat passenger, Ochoa Najely Ambuludi, age 22, of New Haven, was transported to Norwalk Hospital with minor injuries.

The case is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Rodriguez at Ryan.Rodriguez@ct.gov.

