Darien Train Station Car Break-Ins: Suspect Charged Gave False Name, Police Say

A suspect has been apprehended for allegedly attempting to break into cars at a Fairfield County train station.

The incident took place in Darien at the Noroton Heights Train Station around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.

Officers were called to the Noroton Heights Train Station parking lot on a report of a man pulling on vehicle door handles, said Darien PD Sgt. Dan Skoumbros.

Officers spotted a man matching the description provided by the complainant who was later identified as Jose Borgen-Reyes, age 32, of Paterson, New Jersey.

When officers first asked Borgen-Reyes for his name, he replied "Brian Diaz," police said.

Officers attempted to pat down Borgen-Reyes, who then began to pull away from officers, Skoumbros said.

A further investigation revealed Borgen-Reyes had several different key fobs on him and two iPhones along with drug paraphernalia, police said.

Skoumbros said officers were able to locate a vehicle parked in the train lot that one of the key fobs belonged to.d

Borgen-Reyes was charged with:

Burglary from a motor vehicle

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of narcotics

Larceny

Interfering with an officer

He was held on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 2.

