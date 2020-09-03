COVID-19: Lamont Freezes Out-Of-State Travel By CT Government Employees

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is taking a preemptive strike against coronavirus following the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Lamont issued an email to state employees on Monday, March 9, providing new guidance on how to help curtail the spread of coronavirus in Connecticut.

The governor put a freeze on state employee travel on state business outside of Connecticut until further notice.

Any employees working with out-of-state contractors who travel to Connecticut-based sites have been advised to do so through teleconference or online collaborations.

Seniors planning to attend events or meetings with a large number of people have been instructed to skip it, or attempt to dial in, and all state-organized meetings with more than 100 people have been postponed through April 30.

Lamont noted that he’s directed cleaning contractors to increase the use of disinfectants at state buildings and to increase the frequency of cleanings.

"This morning I sent the following email to all State of Connecticut executive branch agency employees announcing the implementation of some actions in our offices that will significantly and proactively escalate measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” he said.

“Although we've only had one confirmed case of a Connecticut resident so far, the actions we take now, even if they feel early to some, we know from a public health perspective can make a meaningful difference in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and keep people healthy.”

Lamont added that:

People without symptoms should not be tested for COVID-19;

If you were with someone who does not have symptoms, the risk of transmission is very low;

There are many respiratory illnesses circulating in Connecticut, such as the flu and common cold. Having respiratory symptoms does not mean that you have COVID-19;

Someone is considered a contact if they have had direct, face-to-face contact with a person with COVID-19;

People who think they have COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider, they should not go directly to a healthcare facility without first calling a healthcare provider;

If you haven’t already, get your flu shot and make sure the people around you do the same;

Wash your hands thoroughly and often throughout the day using warm water and soap;

Cough or sneeze into your elbow;

Stay home from work or school if you are sick;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth;

Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat nutritious foods;

Keep surfaces clean by wiping them down with a household disinfectant.

