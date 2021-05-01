COVID-19: CT Positive-Test Rate, Hospitalizations Increase; New Breakdown By County, Community

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Joe Lombardi
A look at COVID cases in Connecticut by town.
Connecticut saw new increases in both COVID-19 hospitalizations and the positive-test rate, according to data released Tuesday, Jan. 5 by the Connecticut Department of Health.

A total of 30,458 tests were administered on Monday, Jan. 4 and 2,332 came back positive (7.66 percent rate).

There are now 1,149 patients currently hospitalized statewide with the virus, an increase of 38.

There have been 24 additional COVID-related deaths, with the total statewide during the pandemic now at 6,192.

For more data, including a rundown of new and total cases by county and community, click here and scroll down.

