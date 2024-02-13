New Update: ID Released For Woman Killed In Darien Five Mile River Crash

The crash occurred just after midnight, Friday, Feb. 9 in Darien.

A late model Nissan Rogue traveling eastbound on Tokeneke Road (Route 136) crossed into the westbound lane, left the roadway near the village of Rowayton line, struck fencing, and then plummeted into the Five Mile River where it met the Long Island Sound, said the Darien Police.

Numerous Darien officers quickly responded to the location and found the vehicle almost fully submerged in the near-freezing water.

Officers pulled a 21-year-old female victim from the river who was floating face down in the outgoing current. The officers, along with Darien EMS and Darien Fire Department immediately initiated lifesaving resuscitation efforts.

The woman is in stable condition and still recovering at a local hospital, said Sgt. Daniel Skoumbros of the Darien Police.

Members of the fire department, equipped with cold water gear, entered the water and began searching for additional victims.

Divers recovered a second victim from the submerged vehicle, identified as Youssoupha Diagne of Bridgeport, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Skoumbros said.

The two Darien officers who entered Five Mile River are still recovering with non-life-threatening injuries, he added.

