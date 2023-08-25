Nabbed: Stamford Man Violates Restraining Order At Business In Darien, Police Say

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, 32-year-old Kristjan Duhana was arrested in Darien.

Duhana, who is from Stamford, was taken in custody just days after he allegedly disobeyed a restraining order against him, the Darien Police Department announced.

Though meant to not have contact with the victim, police reported that on Saturday, Aug. 12, Duhana walked into a business on Post Road that his victim was in.

The specifics of how Duhana violated the order were not made public by the police.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was brought to court the same day, where he was processed and arraigned for one charge of violation of protective order.

