Man Nabbed For Using Stolen ID At Darien BMW To Buy Car, Police Say

Christopher Louis, of Queens, was charged on Tuesday, Nov. 11 for the incident that occurred in July at BMW of Darien.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police, an employee from BMW of Darien reported a stolen 2020 BMW M4.

The employee told officers they sold the BMW to Louis who cleared all background checks and credit checks.

Another dealership in Hartford notified the dealership that the same person was trying to purchase a vehicle from them and that same name was flagged for ID theft, Skoumbros said.

The dealership contacted the person whose name was used and was advised that his identity was stolen and he did not purchase the BMW.

A Darien detective investigating this case was able to develop Louis as a suspect.

He was charged with:

Larceny/Motor vehicle theft

Forgery

Identity theft

Louis was processed and released on a written promise to appear. He is due in court on Monday, Dec. 4.

