Man Nabbed For Driving With Wrong Plates, No Valid License In Darien: Police

A Connecticut man was caught red-handed by police who say he was, among other charges, driving a vehicle that had another person’s license plate.

Wilmar Berrios-Cruz, age 36 of Norwalk, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 8 for driving a car with the wrong license plates and not having a valid license, police said.
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

It happened on Thursday, Aug. 3 at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Darien, according to the Darien Police Department.

Police originally flagged the situation when they saw a car, driven by 36-year-old Norwalk resident Wilmar Berrios-Cruz, traveling on Post Road without a front license plate.

The car had a back license plate, which police ran and discovered that they belonged to a different car altogether.

Berrios-Cruz reportedly was unable to provide police with a valid driver’s license, insurance, or registration.

He told police that he had just bought the car in Stamford and put a different plate on it until he could have it registered.

Berrios-Cruz was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Failure to display plates;
  • Misuse of marker plates;
  • Failure to insure a motor vehicle;
  • Unregistered motor vehicle; and
  • Operating a motor vehicle under suspension.

He was released on 10 percent of his $2,000 bail and is due to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 17. 

