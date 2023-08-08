Man Nabbed For Driving With Wrong Plates, No Valid License In Darien: Police

It happened on Thursday, Aug. 3 at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Darien, according to the Darien Police Department.

Police originally flagged the situation when they saw a car, driven by 36-year-old Norwalk resident Wilmar Berrios-Cruz, traveling on Post Road without a front license plate.

The car had a back license plate, which police ran and discovered that they belonged to a different car altogether.

Berrios-Cruz reportedly was unable to provide police with a valid driver’s license, insurance, or registration.

He told police that he had just bought the car in Stamford and put a different plate on it until he could have it registered.

Berrios-Cruz was arrested and charged with the following:

Failure to display plates;

Misuse of marker plates;

Failure to insure a motor vehicle;

Unregistered motor vehicle; and

Operating a motor vehicle under suspension.

He was released on 10 percent of his $2,000 bail and is due to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 17.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.