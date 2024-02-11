Man Found Sleeping In Employee's Car At Darien Self Storage

Joshua Rubenfeld, age 35, of Jersey City, New Jersey, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 1 at the Hollow Tree Self Storage in Darien.

Darien officers responded to Hollow Tree Self Storage on a report of an unknown man sleeping in an employee’s vehicle. The employee said that it appeared the vehicle’s window was broken to gain entry, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police.

When Rubenfeld was approached by officers he refused to tell his name or provide identification, Skoumbros said.

Skoumbros said during questioning Rubenfeld told officers he was homeless and passing through town and then provided a false name and date of birth to officers. A detective was able to determine Rubenfeld’s identity with assistance from another agency.

He was charged with:

Interfering with an officer

Criminal trespass

Criminal mischief

Rubenfeld was held on a $5,000 bond for arraignment.

