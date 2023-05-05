Man Accused Of Stealing Check Out Of Darien Post Office Mailbox, Cashing It, Police Say

Amari Washington, age 20, of the Bronx, was arrested on Tuesday, April 25, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police.

The victim told police that someone stole his check from the USPS mailbox located at the Noroton Heights Post Office and then altered it to a higher amount and made it payable to Amari Washington, Skoumbros said.

Through numerous search warrants, it was determined that the bank account used belonged to Amari Washington, he added.

An arrest warrant was approved with a court-set bond of $30,000.

Washington was charged with larceny, conspiracy to larceny, and forgery, and released on bond.

