Mostly Cloudy 56°

SHARE

Man Accused Of Stealing Check Out Of Darien Post Office Mailbox, Cashing It, Police Say

A New York man turned himself in to Darien Police after he was caught allegedly stealing a check from the Darien Post Office box, altering it, and then cashing it using his own name.

Amari Washington
Amari Washington Photo Credit: Darien Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Amari Washington, age 20, of the Bronx, was arrested on Tuesday, April 25, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police.

The victim told police that someone stole his check from the USPS mailbox located at the Noroton Heights Post Office and then altered it to a higher amount and made it payable to Amari Washington, Skoumbros said.

Through numerous search warrants, it was determined that the bank account used belonged to Amari Washington, he added.

An arrest warrant was approved with a court-set bond of $30,000. 

Washington was charged with larceny, conspiracy to larceny, and forgery, and released on bond.

to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE