Luxury Car Stolen From Darien Driveway, Found 25 Miles Away: Police

Police said a luxury car was stolen from a Connecticut driveway during dinnertime, only to be found days later and dozens of miles away by authorities in New York.

Police found a stolen luxury car from Darien, CT nearly 25 miles away in New York.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

The incident began in Fairfield Count on Monday, Jan. 29.

A homeowner in the town of Darien reported that a 2022 Infiniti had been stolen from the driveway on Stanton Road around dinnertime between 6:50 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Later, video captured by the homeowner’s Ring camera showed that, at 7:35 p.m., a white SUV crawled down their street.

Two days later, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, in Westchester County — nearly 25 miles away in the city of Mount Vernon — the city’s police department located the Inifiti.

The car was towed and no arrests were made. 

