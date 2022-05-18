Spotlight Shines On Chlo Sevigny Marriage Ceremony In Darien

Actress and filmmaker Chloë Sevigny celebrated her wedding ceremony with her art gallery director husband in Fairfield County over the weekend.

Sevigny, age 47, married 39-year-old Siniša Mačković at Talmadge Hill Community Church in Darien, according to a report from the Daily Mail on Tuesday, May 17.

The wedding took place on Sunday, May 15, and it was the couple's second wedding, following their wedding at New York City Hall two years ago, the news outlet reported.

The actress, who has appeared in shows such as American Horror Story and Bloodline, was born in Springfield, Massachusetts.

