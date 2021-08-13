Fairfield County Resident Wins $113,000 In CT State Lottery

Back up the Brinks truck for these lucky CT Lottery winners.

A Fairfield County resident is feeling particularly lucky after choosing the right numbers and winning big on a Connecticut State Lottery ticket that was sold at an area gas station.

Bridgeport resident Heng Lao was the latest to claim a big prize after cashing in a $113,367 "FAST PLAY - $5 MONEY VAULT PROGRESSIVE" ticket on Wednesday, Aug. 11 that was sold at the Mobil Food Mart in Hamden.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Lao wasn't the only one feeling lucky; other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, East Hartford resident Ivelisse Calderon won $78,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Wolcott Hill Mart in Wethersfield;

On Aug. 10, Bridgeport resident Elizabeth Nieves won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Checkers Food Store in Bridgeport;

On Aug. 10, Hartford resident Alice Tatum won $100,000 playing "CASH5" on a ticket sold at Shell Quick Mart in Bloomfield;

On Aug. 10, Torrington resident Celena Lalli won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Gloria's Applehouse Quick Mart in Torrington;

On Aug. 10, Hartford resident Marie Rodriguez won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Hartford;

On Aug. 10, Newington resident Rajesh Kumar Thakorlal Dalal won $25,000 playing "Diamonds" on a ticket sold at Price Chopper in Newington;

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Monroe resident Rana Wassouf Dib won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Noble in Monroe;

On Aug. 11, Bristol resident Cassandra Brown won $100,002 playing "CASH5" on a ticket sold at Lake Wine & Liquor in Bristol;

On Aug. 11, Windsor resident Lizzie Preston won $10,208 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at Citgo in Hartford;

On Aug. 11, Danbury resident Reynaldo Rodriguez won $50,000 playing "Super Cashword 22" on a ticket sold at J&R Lake Avenue in Danbury;

On Aug. 11, New Haven resident Tenequa Dailey won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Pathway Liquor & Warehouse in East Haven;

On Aug. 11, Wallingford resident Christina Dalessandro won $50,,000 playing "MEGA Multiplier!" on a ticket sold at Express Food Mart A10 in Wallingford;

On Thursday, Aug. 12, Terryville resident Donald Jensen, Jr. won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Smokers Paradise in Terryville;

On Aug. 12, Guilford resident Jose Lara won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Food Mart in Kensington.

A complete list of recent winners can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.