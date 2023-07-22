Landscaping Equipment Worth Over $4K Stolen From Truck In Darien: Police

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 8 in Darien between 2 and 3 p.m., according to Darien Police.

The victim, a landscaper, was working on a job on Dellwood Road during that time period, he told police.

However, when he returned to his work truck, he saw that some of his equipment had been stolen.

The items stolen, which totaled nearly $4,400, were:

A backpack leaf blower;

Two chainsaws;

A pole hedge trimmer; and,

A line trimmer.

The incident was reported to Darien Police on Thursday, July 13.

