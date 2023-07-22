Fair 80°

Landscaping Equipment Worth Over $4K Stolen From Truck In Darien: Police

Police are investigating an incident in which they say thousands of dollars of equipment was stolen from a landscaper while he was on the job.

Nearly $4,400 worth of landscaping equipment was stolen from a man who was working on Dellwood Road on Saturday, July 8, police reported.
The incident occurred on Saturday, July 8 in Darien between 2 and 3 p.m., according to Darien Police.

The victim, a landscaper, was working on a job on Dellwood Road during that time period, he told police.

However, when he returned to his work truck, he saw that some of his equipment had been stolen.

The items stolen, which totaled nearly $4,400, were:

A backpack leaf blower;

Two chainsaws;

A pole hedge trimmer; and,

A line trimmer.

The incident was reported to Darien Police on Thursday, July 13. 

