Duo Steals $750 Worth Of Allergy Medicine From Darien Stop & Shop: Police

The theft happened on Sunday, July 16 around 8:40 p.m., when a Darien police officer responded to the Stop & Shop grocery store at 25 Old Kings Hwy for a reported larceny, Sergeant Dan Skoumbros said.

According to Skoumbros, a loss prevention officer told the officer that two men had entered the store and filled two bags with allergy medicine before leaving the building without paying.

The total value of the stolen medicine was around $750.

The investigation into the theft is still ongoing. Police have since released surveillance footage depicting the two masked suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

