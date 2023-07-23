Fair 82°

Duo Steals $750 Worth Of Allergy Medicine From Darien Stop & Shop: Police

Authorities are searching for two men who stole hundreds of dollars worth of allergy medicine from a supermarket in Fairfield County. 

Police released images of the two suspects, who are accused of stealing $750 worth of medicine from the Stop & Shop grocery store in Darien.
Ben Crnic
The theft happened on Sunday, July 16 around 8:40 p.m., when a Darien police officer responded to the Stop & Shop grocery store at 25 Old Kings Hwy for a reported larceny, Sergeant Dan Skoumbros said. 

According to Skoumbros, a loss prevention officer told the officer that two men had entered the store and filled two bags with allergy medicine before leaving the building without paying. 

The total value of the stolen medicine was around $750. 

The investigation into the theft is still ongoing. Police have since released surveillance footage depicting the two masked suspects. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

